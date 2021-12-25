Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
