Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 25, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph.