Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

