Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 26, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.