 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts