Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
