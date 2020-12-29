 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.72. 16 degrees is today's low. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

