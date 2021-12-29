It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 27. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
