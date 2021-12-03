 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

