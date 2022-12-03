 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

