Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
