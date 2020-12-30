It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.35. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2020 in Grand Island, NE
