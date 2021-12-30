Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.