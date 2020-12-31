 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

