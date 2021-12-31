It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. A -1-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
