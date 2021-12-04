 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

