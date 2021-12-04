Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
This evening in Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Look…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Grand Is…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 5 to 1…
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.