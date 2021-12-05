 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Very windy conditions are expected Sunday in Grand Island, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts