Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.