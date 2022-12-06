Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.