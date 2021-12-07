 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts