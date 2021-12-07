Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hawaii has flood watches and blizzard warnings in effect while Denver, Colo., is still waiting for its first snowfall of the season, breaking a record.
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 deg…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Mond…
Grand Island's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 43F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Grand Island area will …
Folks in the Grand Island area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…