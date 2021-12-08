Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Grand Island area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
