 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts