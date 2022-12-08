It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
