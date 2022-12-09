Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
