Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:52 PM CST until MON 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

