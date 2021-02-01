It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 9:52 PM CST until MON 11:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Grand Island's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. S…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 6.19. We'll see a low temp…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. The f…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 15.19. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 12.52. 11 degrees is…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Grand Island's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Grand Island Mond…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island today. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Pa…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Grand Island people should be prepared fo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel even colder at 17.45. 10 degrees is today…