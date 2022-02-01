 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

