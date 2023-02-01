Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.