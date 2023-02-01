Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 20 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Grand…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Grand Island tomorro…
This evening in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to st…
A report says Nebraska experienced five billion-dollar disasters, while a Lincoln-based insurer says hail and wind did nearly $2 billion in damage across the state.