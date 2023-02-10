Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.