Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -1.39. A -5-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

