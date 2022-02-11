Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
