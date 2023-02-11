Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Grand Island today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 5 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clou…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degr…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. It …