Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.