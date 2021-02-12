 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -1 though it will feel much colder at -10.4. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

