 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts