It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of -7 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM CST. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
