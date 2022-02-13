Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.