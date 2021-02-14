Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -5. -22 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 12:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
