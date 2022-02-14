The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand Island Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. SW winds shifting t…
This evening in Grand Island: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it…
This evening in Grand Island: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Grand Island a…
This evening in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Grand …
Grand Island folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods…
Grand Island temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. P…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 27F…
Grand Island residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 …
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Generally fair. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …