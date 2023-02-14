Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
