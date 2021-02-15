 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. Today's forecasted low temperature is -22 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

