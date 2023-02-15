It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
