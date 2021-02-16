 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. A -5-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts