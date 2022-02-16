Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Grand Island, NE
