It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
