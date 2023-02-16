It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.