It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
