Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

