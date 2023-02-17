Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
From freeing stuck cars to clearing roads and sidewalks, Nebraska residents had their work cut out for them on Thursday.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. 12 degrees is today's low. How likely …