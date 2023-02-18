Temperatures in Grand Island will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Grand Island, NE
