It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 12-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
