Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Grand Island area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.

