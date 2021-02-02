 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

It will be a cold day in Grand Island, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Island area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theindependent.com.

Local Weather

