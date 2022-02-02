Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Grand Island, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A 1-degree low is forecasted. Grand Island could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theindependent.com for more weather updates.
