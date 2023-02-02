It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 5 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theindependent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
