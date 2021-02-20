 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.

