Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE

Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.