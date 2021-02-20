Grand Island people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit theindependent.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Grand Island, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Grand Island: Partly to mostly cloudy. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -5. -22 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chan…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. A -5-degree low is for…
This evening's outlook for Grand Island: Mostly clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Grand Island: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near -5F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with te…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 24. A 12-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. A -3-degree low is forecaste…